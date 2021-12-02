Sabah CM urges industry players to collaborate with tertiary institutions to boost digital skills

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor during a video conference with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Kota Kinabalu October 31, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 2 — Sabah industry players have been urged to collaborate with the higher learning institutions in the state, especially in improving the undergraduates’ digital skills.

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor who made the call, said such a collaboration was important to produce more highly-skilled graduates to meet the need of industries.

“The new norms due to the Covid-19 pandemic and transition to the Industrial Revolution 4.0 have largely changed the labour market landscape the world over including in Malaysia. Adapting to the technological transition is expected to be faster post-Covid-19.

“According to The World Economic Forum 2020 report, the demand for jobs that are labour intensive will drop in future due to the increase in demand for jobs leaning towards the use of technology and new skills,” he said when launching the online [email protected] Zon Borneo 2021 programme, here, today.

Hajiji said that in Malaysia, the various industries wanted to benefit from the digital market growth and digital transformation, thus creating a high demand for workers with digital skills.

“The future employment landscape will no longer be limited to a certain place due to a borderless world which gives the opportunity to overcome physical, social and geographical limitations,” he added.

On the MyCareer @MOHE Borneo Zone 2021 programme, Hajiji said it was aimed at improving the marketability of graduands and gaining employment, especially in Sabah.

“Hopefully, this inaugural programme in Sabah can be a platform for them to find employment in their respective fields, besides preparing them in facing the challenges in the working world,” he added. — Bernama