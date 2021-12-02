Khairy: 73 Covid-19 cases found in Cyberjaya school, but no severe infections

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya December 1, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Public health officials have so far detected 73 Covid-19 cases in Sekolah Seri Puteri, Cyberjaya, according to Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

In a series of tweets this morning, Khairy said none of the students and teachers had severe infections.

He also said those affected were being treated at the Integrated Quarantine and Treatment Center (PKRC) 2.0 in the Malaysia Agriculture Expo Park (MAEPS), Serdang.

Out of the 73 positive cases, two were teachers while the rest involved students

“All teachers and students, (except 4) have completed their vaccination. 65 students are moved to MAEPS. All category 1 and 2A, all stable,’’ said Khairy.

Category 1 indicates asymptomatic infection while 2A means the patient has mild symptoms of Covid-19.

Public health officials have already tested 451 people from the school, including 437 students, 13 teachers, and one school worker.

Khairy also said 242 students who were close contacts have been quarantined at the school dormitory where public health officials will continue to monitor and provide care.

Yesterday, news emerged that 65 students at the school have been infected. Senior Education Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin also visited the school in response.