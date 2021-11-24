PM: Malaysia-Singapore vaccinated travel lane for road transport to start Nov 29

The VTL programme would allow citizens and permanent residents who were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to travel between the two countries without being subjected to the preventive measures to reduce infections. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Malaysia and Singapore were collaborating to open vaccinated travel lanes (VTL) for land transport between both countries on November 29, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

The VTL programme would allow citizens and permanent residents who were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to travel between the two countries without being subjected to the preventive measures to reduce infections.

“The VTL-land initiative was implemented to ease non-quarantine cross-border movements that integrate health, security and immigration protocols.

“Apart from workers, the VTL will provide the opportunity for Malaysians and Singaporeans on both sides of the Causeway who have been separated from their families due to the Covid-19 pandemic, to be reunited with their loved ones,” the PM said in a statement.

He added that both countries have set a limit of 1,500 travellers daily for the initial stages, which would be gradually increased over time.

Travellers will be allowed to cross borders with VTL-land designated buses from 7.30am until 6.45pm if departing from Johor, and between 9.30am and 7.30pm when leaving from Singapore.

Yesterday, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said officials from both countries were implementing a dry run for the proposed opening of the VTL through the Johor Causeway.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad reportedly said a total of 1,440 travellers were expected to use the land VTL via the Johor Causeway and the Second Link in the first week of its implementation.