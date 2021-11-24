ERL offers joyrides this weekend for just RM1

The ERL RM1 Joyride Weekend is an initiative by Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) with support from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (Motac) to further boost local leisure travel. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Malaysians will have a chance to enjoy joyrides this November 27 and 28 on the Express Rail Link (ERL) at just RM1 for a one-way ticket to any station on the Express Rail Link.

The ERL RM1 Joyride Weekend is an initiative by Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) with support from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (Motac) to further boost local leisure travel.

ERL chief executive officer, Noormah Mohd Noor in a statement today said the launch will be officiated on November 27 by Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

“ERL is very delighted to be able to play our part in supporting the government’s initiative in reviving the leisure travel industry, and being one of the players in the industry that has been impacted tremendously by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we believe that everyone should play their role to support national recovery.

“ERL is partnering with various industry players for the campaign including Tabung Haji, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), KL Hop-On Hop-Off, Perbadanan Putrajaya, Sukaseni, foodpanda, NU Sentral, Mitsui Outlet Park, local travel community LOCCO and urban street dining operator, TAPAK,” she said.

“Since the pandemic struck, multiple efforts have been taken by the government to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of all Malaysians, and it is exciting to see how domestic leisure travel has started to rebound after the government began to ease travel restrictions in October and this has offered the much-needed breathing space for some people in the industry.

“As we continue our efforts, we welcome partnerships from the private sector in helping us to revive the industry and thus helping the industry players to recover and we are also very happy to see ERL’s initiatives in organising this Joyride event that brings together various partners in support of the national recovery,” said Nancy Shukri in the statement.

Various ERL stations will be involved in offering various exciting activities such as the KL Sentral station offering foodpanda giveaways, cosplayers meet & greet and the KLIA 2 station offering [email protected] Giler Sale as well as the Mitsui Outlet park Year End Sale and Giveaways.

“We hope that the public will take this opportunity to bring their family and friends on a joyride to discover the city and help boost the economy and rest assured that all of our trains and stations are cleaned and disinfected regularly in line with stipulated (Covid-19 safety) Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) set by the authorities,” added Noormah.

This special promotion is only available for purchase on KLIA Ekspres Mobile App starting from November 22. More information about the promotions and activities are available at https://www.kliaekspres.com/offers/rm1-joyride/rm1-joyride/ . — Bernama