Govt hopes to ratify RCEP by early next year, says Tok Pa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed has reiterated the government’s hope to ratify the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) by early next year.

For the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Mustapa hoped that the cost and benefit analysis would be finalised in the near future.

“RCEP provides a great opportunity for Malaysia and enables Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to tap into the China market and generate more exports. The SMEs must meet this challenge with confidence and innovation,” he said in a pre-recorded keynote address in conjunction with Invest Selangor (SIBS 2021) today.

Mustapa has also expressed hope that SIBS 2021 would facilitate access and enable SMEs to acquire knowhow on the best way to seize the opportunities available under RCEP.

The fifth edition of SIBS 2021 is held from November 18-21, 2021 with the theme ‘Digital Transformation Towards Economic Recovery’.

The event is co-organised by Selangor Information Technology and Digital Economy Corporation (Sidec) and Invest Selangor Bhd, the state’s investment arm.

The convention gathers industry leaders, academics, SMEs as well as government and private sectors to delve into strengthening and growing the Selangor SME digitalisation ecosystem in shaping the existing and future smart city and digital economy frameworks and solutions. — Bernama