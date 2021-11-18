N. Sembilan expected to propose deficit budget for 2022, says official

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun speaks to the media after attending the opening of the First Meeting of the Fourth Term of the 14th Negri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly in Seremban, September 3, 2021. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Nov 18 — The Negri Sembilan government will maintain the existing initiatives even though it is expected to table a deficit budget for next year.

State financial officer Datuk Mohd Khidir Majid said any existing initiatives that were seen to be impactful and people-centric would be continued and improved.

“These good initiatives will be continued. In addition, we will give assistance to the target group who did not receive any assistance before,” he told reporters at the media workshop for the 2022 Negri Sembilan Budget here today.

Though it would be a deficit budget, Mohd Khidir said it would be targeted to certain sectors and sub-sectors.

He said that certain packages or grants to be announced by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun during the budget would help revive the people’s economy.

The Negri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly sitting is scheduled from November 26 to December 3. — Bernama