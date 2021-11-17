SDMC: Covid-19 booster extended to eligible recipients over 40 in Sarawak

The Covid-19 Pfizer booster shots will now be extended to eligible recipients aged above 40 in Sarawak through MySejahtera appointments. — AFP pic

KUCHING, Nov 17 ― The roll-out of Covid-19 Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots will now be extended to eligible recipients above 40 years old in Sarawak through MySejahtera appointments.

“The booster shots will be provided in private clinics, private hospitals, health clinics, public vaccination centres as well as mobile clinics. The booster doses offered at private clinics and private hospitals are free-of-charge,” said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said that the booster shots were previously given to frontliners and adults aged between 18 and 59 with comorbidities.

For the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, which is different from booster shots, they were provided to those with weak immune systems or the immunocompromised.

The committee said that those eligible to receive the booster shots will obtain their appointment via the MySejahtera mobile app before visiting the appointed health facility.

“Those who are eligible but have yet to receive their appointment for booster shots can contact the public vaccination centres, public health clinics or private clinics to obtain the appointment date.”

As of November 14, a total of 391,491 people in the state have received their Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots since the programme began on October 13.

Those whose first and second doses of the vaccine were Pfizer-BioNTech are only allowed to receive the booster shot after six months from the date of the second dose.

For Sinovac vaccine recipients, the committee said they can only receive the Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot after three months from the date of the second dose. ― Borneo Post