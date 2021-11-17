No renewal of gaming licences not meant to deprive rights of anybody, says Kedah MB

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor speaks to the media after chairing a meeting of the state executive council at Wisma Darul Aman in Alor Setar May 27, 2020. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Nov 17 — The move by the Kedah government to discontinue the renewal of gaming licences of all gaming shops in the state is not meant to deny the human rights of others or to discriminate against any race in the state.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the decision was one way to obey the command of God and to be grateful for the blessings given to the state.

“When I was appointed to lead the government, I can see Kedah being blessed. The value of investment coming in is high. In fact, each household in the state received a food basket. So I decided not to renew the licences to gaming shops. It is one way how I show how grateful I am for the many blessings that Allah had given to the state.

“But some protested using human rights as an excuse, using racism as an excuse to deprive the non-Muslims. All these are not true,” he said in his winding-up speech on the debate of Kedah Budget 2022 at the State Legislative Assembly at Wisma Darul Aman, here today.

Besides that, Sanusi that there has been no study to show that gambling activities are profitable. In fact, the Chinese government had banned gaming in the state since 1949.

“There are many Muslims here. The decision was made based on the need to maintain harmony and on the basis of being grateful for the bountiful blessings,” he said. — Bernama