Mesiniaga accepts Socso contract worth RM31m

A man walks past the Pertubuhan Keselamatan Sosial (Socso) building in Petaling Jaya November 3, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Mesiniaga Bhd announced today that it received and accepted a letter of award from the Social Security Organisation (Socso) for the comprehensive maintenance of hardware and software for the production, staging and development environment, and disaster recovery at the Data Centre (DC) and Disaster Recovery Centre (DRC).

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the company said the total value of the contract is RM31.16 million inclusive of sales and service tax (SST) and the contract duration is from November 29, 2021 to June 28, 2027.

The contract has no provision for automatic renewal, the company said.

“The board of directors of the company is of the opinion that the said contract is in the ordinary course of business and is in the best interest of the company.

“The contract will not affect the share capital and substantial shareholders’ shareholdings of the company; but is expected to contribute positively to the group’s earnings and net assets for the financial year ending December 31, 2021 onwards until the expiry of the contract,” it added. — Bernama