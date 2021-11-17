Health Ministry logs 40 new Covid-19 deaths nationwide with Sarawak still topping in fatalities

According to the CovidNow website, 54.8 per cent of the deaths recorded involved those who were fully vaccinated, 5.4 per cent were those partially vaccinated and 39.8 per cent were not vaccinated. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 ― Malaysia saw 40 more deaths from Covid-19 as at midnight, a drop of 13 fatalities compared to yesterday’s 53.

This brings the cumulative number of deaths in the country from Covid-19 to 29,769.

Seven of the 40 people recorded by the Health Ministry died before reaching hospitals.

Sarawak continues to hold the top spot for state with the highest fatality rate, with an average of 42 deaths per one million people in the past two weeks.

This is followed by an average of 38 deaths per million people in Terengganu, and 25 deaths per million in Kelantan.

Selangor’s fatality rate stands at 11 deaths per million in the past two weeks, while in Kuala Lumpur, it stands at 10 deaths.

Only Labuan and Putrajaya have no recorded deaths in their territories in the past fortnight.

According to the CovidNow website, 54.8 per cent of the deaths recorded involved those who were fully vaccinated, 5.4 per cent were those partially vaccinated and 39.8 per cent were not vaccinated.

A total of 77.1 per cent of people who died were aged 60 and above, while 22.2 per cent were aged between 18 and 59.

Deaths involving adolescents aged 12 to 17, and children below 11 accounted for 0.4 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, 97 per cent were Malaysians, with 57.1 per cent comprising males.

Infections by state

Malaysia’s new Covid-19 infections inched up slightly yesterday, recording 5,413 cases.

Based on the CovidNow website, Selangor continues to be the state with the highest number of new infections, with 1,217 cases recorded yesterday.

Selangor is the only state that recorded cases over the 1,000-mark.

This is followed by Kelantan, with 743 new cases, Sabah with 487 new cases and Johor with 479.

In Kuala Lumpur, 312 new infections were recorded.

States with the lowest number of new infections continue to be Putrajaya, Perlis and Labuan ― with 51, 25 and four cases respectively.