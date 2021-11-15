Senior education minister says 575 projects to upgrade, rebuild dilapidated schools completed as of Nov 10

Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin at the Dewan Rakyat, November 15, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — A total of 575 out of the 879 projects to upgrade and rebuild dilapidated schools nationwide have been completed as of November 10.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said 129 more projects were under the construction phase while the rest were at the pre-construction phase.

He said all the projects had been approved for implementation under the Rolling Plan 1 of the 11th Malaysia Plan and 12th Malaysia Plan.

“The ministry’s priority is on existing buildings that are classified as dilapidated scale six and scale seven that require replacement buildings,” he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2022 at the policy level in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He explained that scale six was for unsafe buildings with the technical verification of the District Education Office or State Education Department, while scale seven referred to unsafe buildings with recommendation for demolition by the Public Works Department.

On efforts by the Ministry of Education (MOE) following the abolishment of the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR), Radzi said the ministry was drafting a more comprehensive and thorough policy to strengthen the selection of students to fully residential schools (SBP).

“These efforts are to give priority to students with potential from low-income families. This is in line with the ministry’s efforts to provide quality and equitable access to education for students from the B40 group,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the issue of period spot checks among schoolgirls, Radzi said the ministry had issued a notice reminding all institutions under the MOE to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

“On the MOE’s action against the teacher, should there be evidence of involvement, further action will be taken,” he said to a question from Teo Nie Ching (PH-Kulai), who wanted to know MOE’s resolution and action regarding the matter.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama