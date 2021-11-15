Seek alternative businesses, Kedah MB tells gaming outlet operators in state

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor speaks to reporters during a press conference at Wisma Darulaman in Alor Setar September 14, 2020. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ALOR SETAR, Nov 15 — Gaming outlet operators in Kedah have been told to look for suitable business alternatives for their continued income after the state government decided it would no longer renew the licences of all gaming shops in the state.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said these gaming outlet operators should be creative in exploring new business opportunities that would help them to generate income and not just rely on their gaming activities.

“Many other companies affected by the Covid-19 pandemic have ventured into new businesses at their premises, with a furniture shop being turned into an eatery, a barbershop turned into a beauty salon... there are many things they can do,” he told a press conference at the end of the second day of the Kedah State Legislative Assembly session at Wisma Darul Aman here today.

Earlier, during the debate session, Tan Kok Yew (DAP-Derga) urged the state government to rescind its decision because it could result in a reduction of funds for the education, sports and welfare sectors in the state.

Tan also said that the decision would result in gaming operators incurring costs and leading to unemployment.

Muhammad Sanusi said he was confident that the hardship of gaming outlet operators and workers affected by the decision would be less than the damage caused by gambling.

He also thanked some of the opposition assemblymen for supporting the state government’s decision at today’s assembly sitting.

“The assembly sitting went smoothly, there was calmness from both sides in supporting the motion. I believe politics like this is beneficial to the public,” he said.

Yesterday, the media reported the Kedah mentri besar as saying that the state government had decided not to approve gambling licence applications to ensure that Kedah would be free of gambling activities in the future.

Muhammad Sanusi was also quoted as saying that all 12 local authorities in the state would not renew gaming licence applications during the State Exco meeting last week. — Bernama