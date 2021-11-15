Report: Adly Zahari promises special attention to sea embankment projects if Pakatan wins Melaka poll

Melaka Pakatan Harapan chairman Adly Zahari with the manifesto for the upcoming Melaka election November 10, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Land reclamation issues that affect fishing as well as the export of sand will be considered properly if Pakatan Harapan (PH) is given the chance to govern Melaka again, the coalition’s state chairman Adly Zahari promised.

He said this covers all sea embankment management issues, so that their development will be in line with Maju Bersama Harapan action plan, Sinar Harian reported today.

“For example, the implementation of the Melaka Waterfront Economic Zone (M-WEZ) development project covering development until the south of Melaka is not feasible because it is actually an important area for fishing and livestock activities, which is an important source of food for people in the state.

“When Pakatan ruled the state for 22 months, we decided to stop all sea embankment projects in Melaka. These sea embankment projects must be carried out in an orderly manner according to the approved plan to avoid depreciation and excess against reclaimed land,” the former Melaka chief minister, who is eyeing to reclaim the post, was quoted saying.

On the sale of sand for out-of-state consumption, Adly said that PH has come to consensus that it will not sell sand anymore unless it is for the state itself.

“Therefore, controls need to be made to ensure our sand resources are for existing reclamation only, to safeguard today's and future developments.

“When we get responsibility for this reclamation, all studies must be made on the basis of need by taking into account the preservation of nature,” the Parti Amanah Negara vice-president was quoted as saying.

Melaka will go to the polls in five more days.

All 28 state seats are up for grabs.

Adly is defending his Bukit Katil seat against three others: Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Hasnoor Sdg Husin, Muhammad Al Afiz Yahya from Perikatan Nasional, and an independent .Abdul Hamid Mustapah.