Melaka polls: Positive, convincing acceptance among voters for Perikatan, says Azmin

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) logo appears on a volunteer’s apparel at the PN command centre in Kota Laksamana, Melaka, November 10, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

MELAKA, Nov 15 — There is a positive and convincing acceptance among voters in Melaka for Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the Melaka state election, said PN election director Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He said that although it was still difficult to determine the number of constituencies that PN could win, he was confident that there was space for the party to make inroads in the final dash over the next few days.

“We are contesting all 28 Melaka state seats, our hope is to ensure PN gets the majority support from the people of Melaka. There are positive and convincing developments in several areas that we campaigned in now.

“Despite the strict SOP (standard operating procedure) situation, we have to work hard and we will try our best as we head into the final straight,” he said after the Isyak prayers and attending a dinner at Surau Akbar Ali in Kampung Tedong, Serkam here today.

PN is contesting all 28 state seats in the Melaka state election set for November 20, with Bersatu contending 15 seats, PAS (eight) and Gerakan (five).

Mohamed Azmin, who is also the Minister of International Trade and Industry, said that the candidate for the post of Melaka chief minister, should PN succeed in forming the state government after the election, had been identified and would be announced soon.

He explained that the candidate for the post of chief minister would be from Bersatu, as announced by PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. — Bernama