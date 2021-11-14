Covid-19: Community empowerment vital in transition from pandemic to endemic stage, says minister

Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme, August 4, 2021. ― Bernama pic

MELAKA, Nov 14 — Empowering the community to have self-control in complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) to prevent Covid-19 infections is among the most important aspects in the country’s transition from the pandemic to the endemic stage, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said the lack of enforcement officers to monitor SOP compliance among the people meant that empowering the community, which is in line with the Malaysian Family concept, was one of the measures that would be of help.

“We feel that community empowerment is one method, so we have reignited what we called the Malaysian Family community,” he said in an interview with the Melakafm radio station here today.

Apart from that, to make the Malaysian Family concept a success, all media officers at the grassroots level should have networking with local leaders, including non-governmental organisations and institutions of higher learning, he said.

“This creates what we call the Malaysian Family network,” he added.

Annuar also said that several programmes, such as the Malaysian Family Device Package and Malaysian Family Teen Package, had been launched for the benefit of the people in a bid to support the national aspirations of the Malaysian Family.

“The Malaysian Family Device Package programme is the provision of devices or gadgets at cheap and affordable prices for the people, especially as we are rolling out the 4G programme, so that those who are using 3G telephones, for example, can migrate and obtain the cheapest 4G gadgets.

“We also launched the Malaysian Family Teen Package programme where teenagers, especially school students, can purchase data at RM10 a month for them to obtain a certain amount of megabyte data that they can use for the purpose of productivity, learning and so on,” he said.

He, however, said that what was important under the Malaysian Family concept was that everyone must appreciate and have a sense of concern for others.

The Malaysian Family, which was launched in Sarawak by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Oct 23, is about the spirit that the government had instilled in the administration of the country, where the interests and well-being of the people are preserved, just like taking care of a family. — Bernama