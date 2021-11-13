New political norm for parties to contest separately, says Annuar

The Melaka state flag is seen waving at Ayer Keroh, Melaka on November 10, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

ALOR GAJAH, Nov 13 — Malaysian politics is entering a new era as parties that make up the Federal government are contesting using their own flags in the upcoming state elections, says Ketereh Umno division chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

The Ketereh MP said it was not a form of hostility against one another, but rather a new political norm in the country at this time.

“There is no permanent enemy and friend in politics. We cannot take the approach that because we are contesting (against each other) we should sever our ties. The parties at the Federal-level will continue to be together,” he said here today.

Annuar, who is also Communications and Multimedia Minister, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had decided that there should be no ‘friendly fire’ between the contesting parties who were part of the Federal government.

“At the same time, it does not prevent any party from participating in the state election. We also support Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to contest (in the Sarawak State Election (PRN). It is the same here (Melaka state polls).

“Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) are each contesting in their own capacity, so this is a new political norm that we must support, and accept this reality,” he said.

He also reminded the party machinery to abide by the strict standard operating procedures (SOP) imposed during the Melaka polls, as it had been gazetted in the government’s effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The Election Commission (EC) has set polling date for the Melaka state election Nov 20 while early voting takes place on Nov 16.

The election is being held following the dissolution of the state assembly on Oct 4 after four assemblymen withdrew support for the then chief minister, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali. — Bernama