Sarawak polls: Police urge political parties to comply with Covid-19 SOP

The police have urged all political parties contesting in the 12th Sarawak state election to comply with the SOP to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SIBU, Nov 11 — The police have urged all political parties contesting in the 12th Sarawak state election to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said police would not hesitate to take stern action against any political parties for breaching the SOP, especially with regard to physical campaigning activities involving large crowds.

“We will be fair to all parties. There will be no favouritism if there are SOP violations,” he told reporters after witnessing the handing over of duties ceremony for the Sibu police chief’s post today.

The district’s current police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit retires tomorrow, and his deputy Supt Collin Babat will assume the post until Bukit Aman names an official replacement.

According to Aidi, although the Election Commission (EC) had not come up with the SOP, he expected it to be similar to the one implemented for the Melaka state election.

Asked if there were any hotspots that needed to be given attention by the police during the election, Aidi said there were no such areas in Sarawak, however, based on past experience, necessary precautions would be taken to avoid any untoward incidents. — Bernama