MAHB conducts emergency response exercise in view of passenger increase

SEPANG, Nov 11 — Pandemonium broke out at the KL International Airport (KLIA) momentarily when a group of plane passengers was ‘injured’ due to the ‘explosion’ of an engine of a Malaysia Airlines plane.

More than 50 ‘victims’ were given immediate emergency assistance by the Airport Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS) in collaboration with other agencies including the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, Royal Malaysia Police and the Ministry of Health.

A ‘victim’ moaning in pain was immediately rescued and removed from the aircraft and placed in an open area as emergency responders rendered assistance.

That was one of the scenarios during the Airport Emergency Exercise (AEX) ‘Panthera Shield’ executed by Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) today, in a simulation to handle more air passengers safely in the event of a crisis.

More than 200 people were involved in the successful physical simulation of the AEX Shield Panthera that lasted nearly two hours.

MAHB managing director Datuk Iskandar Mizal Mahmood said the Panthera Shield AEX was held over three days starting Tuesday (November 9) with webinar and other training as well as full physical simulation today in compliance with Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedures (SOP).

“This full-scale exercise is very important as there is a significant increase in passengers using air services now, besides we can also plan well and coordinate emergency response as MAHB’s commitment to passenger safety,” he said.

According to him, AEX participants also used the opportunity to test and strengthen their coordination and capabilities in line with the Aerodrome Emergency Plan, which among others outlines a detailed contingency plan based on standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). — Bernama