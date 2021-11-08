Covid-19: Malaysia records drop in death cases for 44th epidemiological week, says Dr Noor Hisham

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that, however, the number of cases requiring treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) showed a two per cent rise to 516 cases compared to 505 in the previous epidemiological week. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Malaysia recorded a 27.2 per cent drop in Covid-19-related fatalities for the 44th epidemiological week (ME) from October 31 to November 6, with 380 deaths compared to 522 in the 43rd ME.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that, however, the number of cases requiring treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) showed a two per cent rise to 516 cases compared to 505 in the previous epidemiological week.

“Most of the main indicators showed a declining trend. New Covid-19 cases showed a 13.1 per cent drop to 35,303 compared to 40,613 (in the 43rd ME).

“The average number of active cases showed a reduction of seven per cent from 70,829 (43rd ME) to 65,573 (44th ME). The reduction in active cases has been consistent in the past nine weeks,” he said in a statement today.

He added that, as of November 6, a total of 5,719 clusters were reported and 335 active clusters, thus showing a drop of 23.5 per cent compared to the 43rd ME.

In the meantime, Malaysia today recorded 7,348 recoveries, exceeding the 4,543 new Covid-19 cases. The total number of recoveries stands at 2,419,743 while total infections stand at 2,510,852.

Dr Noor Hisham said that 534 patients are in the ICU, with 263 of them requiring respiratory assistance.

“Of the 4,543 daily cases reported, 97.5 per cent (4,431 cases) involved patients in categories one and two while 2.5 per cent (112 cases) involved patients in categories three, four and five,” he said.

He also pointed out that six new clusters were identified, three involving workplaces, two higher educational institutions and one a detention centre.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham advised all parties involved in the reopening of schools to comply with the standard operating procedure throughout the schooling sessions so that the existence of new educational clusters could be prevented.

“The safety and health of school students and staff, as well as a safe school environment, need to be given more attention in preventing Covid-19 infections in schools.

“Make these places of education for our children safe so that they remain free from Covid-19. Make sure those who are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine jabs are fully vaccinated immediately,” he said. — Bernama