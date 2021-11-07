GE15: PAS will field candidates to win, not merely to be represented, says Hadi

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang arrives for the 2020 Umno general assembly in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 7 — PAS will not field candidates merely to be represented, but instead have the potential to win in the 15th General Election (GE15), said its president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

He said although there were representatives from the party’s wings calling on the leadership to choose candidates from among them for GE15, however, the candidates’ ability to win the election should be given priority.

“We field candidates to win and play a role. We know many of our candidates who play important roles, there are scholars, professionals and community leaders,” he said during his adjournment speech at the party’s 67th Annual Muktamar here, today.

Abdul Hadi said the party’s wings, namely Dewan Ulama, Dewan Muslimat, Dewan Pemuda and Dewan Himpunan Penyokong PAS (PAS Supporters’ Club) should continue to play their respective roles in attracting support for PAS.

Meanwhile, the Marang MP said PAS had always played the role of uniting the ummah, which included political parties that ‘came’ to the party for help during difficult times.

“When UMNO was in a weak position, it invited PAS to join the coalition government. In 1974, Barisan Nasional (BN) was formed, UMNO was willing to ‘throw’ the yacht symbol, we (PAS) stayed with (the symbol of) the moon, and used the ‘dacing’ (weighing scale) symbol together. (BN) won big (in the 1974 GE),” he said.

Abdul Hadi also called on members to appreciate PAS’ political struggle which led them to where they were today as part of the Federal Government.

“PAS has never failed through the ebb and flow of elections, the ups and downs of the ruling government, it was disturbed from the inside and out, it was disturbed by the ISA (Internal Security Act), the Memali incident, as well as internal crisis, (but) PAS did not collapse.

In another development, Abdul Hadi in a statement today said Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan would remain as PAS secretary-general and former party vice-president Datuk Iskandar Abdul Samad remained as treasurer.

He added that based on the provisions of Clause 25 (4), and with the consent of the PAS Central Working Committee Meeting, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor was also retained as the party’s elections director. — Bernama