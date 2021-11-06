Married couple among 46 nabbed for suspected drug abuse

JOHOR BARU, Nov 6 — A married couple was among 46 individuals arrested in an operation codenamed Op Sarang at the Peoples Housing Project (PPR) in Larkin here today.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the couple, both aged 31, was arrested along with 44 other individuals aged between 30 and 70 in the operation which started at 1pm.

“The operation was carried out to take action against hardcore drug addicts as well as eradicate drug spots in the PPR area,” he told a press conference here today.

He added that all those nabbed were taken to the Johor Bahru Selatan District Police Headquarters (IPD) to undergo a urine test and action would be taken under Section 39C of the Dangerous Drugs Act (Special Preventive Measures).

In a separate development, Ayob Khan said a Bangladeshi man was arrested yesterday afternoon after he was believed to have shared offensive and menacing content on social media that could cause annoyance and disrupt public order.

The 29-year-old man was arrested on the roadside in Jalan Kempas Batu 7 1/2 Jalan Bakri near Muar at 7.30pm.

On November 5, the suspect posted a video on social media related to Hinduism, Islam and the Deepavali celebrations that could cause unrest and disrupt public order.

“Investigations also found that the suspect’s permit had expired and he had overstayed in the country,” he said.

Ayob Khan said the suspect is currently being remanded for 14 days for further investigation under Section 505 of the Penal Code, which provides for two years’ jail, a fine or both.

According to him, the case is also being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which provides for a fine of RM5,000 or one-year imprisonment or both and Section 15 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 which provides for a fine of RM10,000 or five years’ jail or both. — Bernama