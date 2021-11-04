Yayasan Peneraju to help fund 10,000 new Bumiputera talents next year, says its CEO

A man wearing a face mask is seen at Kampung Datuk Keramat, Kuala Lumpur, October 28, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Yayasan Peneraju Pendidikan Bumiputera (Yayasan Peneraju) aims to fund more than 10,000 new Bumiputera talents and more than 6,500 existing beneficiaries who are undergoing training in high-impact fields such as finance, accounting, technology and specialists.

Its chief executive officer Mohd Muzzammil Ismail said for 2022, Yayasan Peneraju will focus on upskilling and reskilling programmes so that the workforce is ready and remains relevant in the post-Covid-19 world.

Welcoming the 2022 Budget which also emphasised on the Bumiputera empowerment agenda, Mohd Muzzammil said Yayasan Peneraju remained focused on strengthening the capacity building of quality and highly skilled Bumiputera professionals based on industry and market demand.

“I am confident that the funds will stimulate Yayasan Peneraju to expand its target group as well as introduce new programmes that meet the needs of the current economy and the job market,” he said in a statement here today.

In his Budget 2022 presentation on Oct 29, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said RM6.6 billion would be provided for educational facilities for Bumiputera children, among others under the Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara), Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) and Yayasan Peneraju.

Mohd Muzzammil said in the nine years since its establishment, the foundation had benefited more than 40,000 individuals through 350 funding programmes covering various Bumiputera segments throughout Malaysia including B40, M40, rural and marginalised groups. — Bernama