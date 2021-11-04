NSC: EMCO at Ladang Sime Darby Bukit Puteri, Lipis from tomorrow

National Security director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said in a statement today that the decision was made after evaluating the Health Ministry’s risk assessment and the Covid-19 infection trend in the locality. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced at Ladang Sime Darby Bukit Puteri, Batu Yon 1 sub-district, Lipis, Pahang from November 6 to 19.

National Security director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said in a statement today that the decision was made after evaluating the Health Ministry’s risk assessment and the Covid-19 infection trend in the locality.

“The standard operating procedure (SOP) for the EMCO locality is the same as previously announced,” he said.

Rodzi also said that no EMCOs in the country were extended or ended today. — Bernama