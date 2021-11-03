Agong assents to ending Emergency in Sarawak

Acting Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini said the Agong made the decision following an audience with both Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Azizan Harun. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has given royal assent to ending the Emergency proclaimed in Sarawak, Istana Negara said today.

Acting Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini said the Agong made the decision following an audience with both Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Azizan Harun.

The Agong also met with Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, Election Commission chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh and National Security Council director-general Datuk Rodzi Saad over the matter.

“Hence, after considering the application of the Sarawak governor and studying the prime minister’s advice, the attorney general’s presentation, and the views of the heads of the government agencies, His Majesty the Agong consented to lifting the Emergency in Sarawak,” Azuan said in a statement.

The end of the Emergency would require Sarawak to hold a state election within 60 days as the term of the legislative assembly there expired in June.

