Speaker says ministers Ka Siong, Annuar did not ‘confuse’ Dewan Rakyat on cabotage policy

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Both Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa had not “confused” Parliament about Malaysia’s cabotage exemption policy; neither did they contradict each other on this issue, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun has said.

Azhar said this in his written reply dated October 22 to two Opposition MPs, namely former finance minister Lim Guan Eng and former youth and sports deputy minister Steven Sim.

Azhar noted that he had asked both Wee and Annuar to provide their explanations, adding that he had considered their explanations, along with the September 30 Hansard which had recorded Dewan Rakyat debates on that day as well as Annuar’s October 5 written reply on that matter.

“In line with that, I find that the Transport Minister and the Communications and Multimedia Minister had not issued statements that confuse the Dewan under Standing Order 36(12) when answering the questions directed towards them,” Azhar wrote in his October 22 letter that was made available to the media today by Sim.

The Dewan Rakyat’s Standing Order 36(12) states that “Any member who imputes statements that mislead the House is deemed to be in contempt of the House and the member may be referred to the Committee of Privileges for the offence.”

Referring to the two ministers’ statements regarding the Apricot Subsea Cable System Project and the omission of Malaysia from the project, Azhar claimed that they were not contradicting each other.

“Therefore, I find those two statements are not contradictory or confusing,” he said in the letter.

