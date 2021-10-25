Johor Permaisuri urges greater mental health awareness among public

Permaisuri of Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah stressed on the importance of mental health awareness. — Picture courtesy of the Royal Press Office

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Mental health awareness must be improved among the community to ensure adequate treatment, said Johor Permaisuri Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah.

“I hope the people realise that there are non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that are always prepared to assist those who are depressed or facing personal problems over the phone, such as Samaritan,” said Raja Zarith, in reference to the mental health support group.

She said this in her speech before officiating the Mind-X psychology and counseling service virtual online seminar through Facebook here today.

The event was held in conjunction with the state-level counseling month.

Raja Zarith added that the prolonged movement control order (MCO) period due to the Covid-19 pandemic had impacted all levels of society.

“While the regulations were in place to protect us from the dangers of the pandemic, it also drastically changed our daily routines and lifestyles.

“Many people have lost their jobs and sources of income, leading to financial difficulties that posed a myriad of challenges, especially to their mental health,” said Raja Zarith.

In his keynote address, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said Mind-X is a psychology and counseling service platform to help address mental health issues within the community.

He said mental health problems within the community have become a concern following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Mind-X is a comprehensive step provided by the state government to treat and prevent mental disturbance within the community, especially during this pandemic period.

“The platform is an initiative for psychology and counseling service under the state government’s community and human capital sector, which is able to raise public awareness on mental health issues,” he said.

Hasni added that after almost two years of facing the pandemic and adjusting to the new norms, there were various issues emerging in particular related to mental health.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic has a huge impact on the mental health of each individual throughout the world, including those in Malaysia.

“According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), good health also includes mental health and not just physical health.

“If someone’s mental health was affected, it would interfere with one’s physical system as the two were interconnected,” he said, adding that such a condition can have major implications for someone’s mental health including depression.