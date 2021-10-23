PM: ‘Key Happiness Outcome’ introduced to monitor ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ implementation

Perdana Menteri Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob with Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (dua, kanan) is greeted on arrival at October 23, 2021 in Kuching, Sarawak. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today officially announced the introduction of Key Happiness Outcome (KHO) as an instrument among the key performance indicators (KPI) to measure the success of the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ (Malaysian Family) concept.

During the launch of the Malaysian Family Foundation as an institution to assist childrens, Ismail Sabri said introduction of KHO and KPI is a sign of the government’s commitment to take the country out of the Covid-19 recession.

“Furthermore, this will improve the position of the country in the World Happiness Report where we were placed in the 81st position for the year 2021,” he said.

During the launch, Ismail Sabri promised that ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ is more than rhetoric and a slogan, and that the government’s policies will look after the public as if they were a family.

He made the comparison where children in a family that are weak in their studies or are down on their luck will be given more attention and help by their family members, linking it to promised policies such as the focus on helping underdeveloped states in the 12th Malaysia Plan.

The ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ concept was first introduced during Ismail Sabri’s inaugural speech when he became Malaysia 9th prime minister on August 22, during which he appealed to parliamentarians to put aside their differences and work together to steer the country out of the Covid-19 pandemic.