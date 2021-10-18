GPS backbenchers slam Opposition for bringing up Undi18 ahead of Sarawak polls

A voter casting her vote in the ballot box at the SMK Raja Muda Musa which is one of the voting centre in Manong constituency, June 18, 2016. — Picture by Farhan Najib Yusoff

KUCHING, Oct 19 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Backbenchers Club today slammed Opposition parties which it said continued to harp on the issue of Undi18 and alleged that the state government is rushing the state election to avoid its implementation.

It also accused the Opposition for allegedly trying to create a perception that the GPS is not giving the youths the opportunity to exercise their democratic rights.

“We would like to point out that GPS has continued to be sensitive and concerned on the aspirations of the youths and, throughout its various policies, has ensured that the youths are not left out from benefitting from the initiatives of the state government,” it said.

Instead, it said the state government has walked the talk on youth issues, such as coming up with the incentive to pay 30 per cent of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loan to eligible borrowers.

It also said the state government has also created the Graduan Pulang Sarawak initiative (iGPS) for Sarawak students studying at higher learning institutions (IPT) in the Peninsula Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan.

It added it has contributed to the setting up of several initiatives to help the youths and empower them, grooming them to be leaders in the next generation.

Early today, PSB and DAP Member of Parliament Dr Kelvin Yii had accused GPS of attempting to suppress the youths if it calles for an early state election as the automatic voter registration for the youths will only be completed by December 31.

PSB has also said it has written an appeal letter to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong not to accede to GPS request to call for an early election.