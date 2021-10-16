Fully vaccinated individuals travelling to Sarawak need not apply via EnterSarawak from Oct 18

Fully vaccinated individuals wanting to enter Sarawak only need to fill in the e-Health Declaration Form. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, Oct 16 — Individuals from the peninsula, Sabah and Labuan who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will no longer need to apply via EnterSarawak to travel to the state effective Oct 18, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement today that individuals wanting to enter Sarawak only need to fill in the e-Health Declaration Form (eHDF), are not required to undergo Covid-19 screening, must show proof of being fully vaccinated and must have ‘Low Risk’ or No Symptom Casual Contact’ status only in the MySejahtera application.

For individuals who are not fully vaccinated and wish to enter Sarawak, they must apply through EnterSarawak and undergo the rt-PCR or RTK Antigen screening test three days before leaving for Sarawak.

“In addition, it is necessary to be quarantined at home or in a quarantine station for 10 days while children aged below 12 must undergo Covid-19 screening if they are entering Sarawak with parents or guardians who have not been fully vaccinated,” it said.

Meanwhile, travellers from abroad are required to apply through EnterSarawak, fill in the eHDF, do the rt-PCR screening test three days before entering Malaysia.

“Only travellers from abroad who have been fully vaccinated are allowed to ‘transit’ to Sarawak within 24 hours. The quarantine period is seven days from the date of entry into Malaysia for travellers who are fully vaccinated and 10 days for those who have not been fully vaccinated,” said the Sarawak SDMC.

Meanwhile, only 28 of the 1,055 Covid-19 cases in Sarawak today involved lung infections that required oxygen and ventilator assistance while the remaining 1,027 cases were either asymptomatic or with mild symptoms.

In addition, 12 fatalities have been reported from Oct 4 until Oct 15 while the number of active clusters stands at 57. — Bernama