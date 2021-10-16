Air Selangor: Water supply in Klang Valley restored by 98pc; only KL and Klang not complete

A worker fills a plastic container with water amid water supply disruption in Kampung Jawa, Klang. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Water supply in the Klang Valley have recovered by 98 per cent as at 6am today, according to Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor).

Only two out of eight districts — Kuala Lumpur and Klang — are still affected by the scheduled water cuts that started last Wednesday, to enable much needed repairs and maintenance work to tSungai Selangor Phase 1 Water Treatment Plant.

In Kuala Lumpur, eight areas may still experience cuts. They are: Taman Flora Impian, Taman Prima Impian, Dutamas, Taman Sri Bintang, Taman Bukit Sri Bintang, Taman Seri Bukit Segambut, Anjung Tiara and Mont Kiara.

In Klang, 12 areas are still affected. They are: Aman Perdana, Perindustrian Pulau Indah Fasa 2, Perepat, Kapar, Sementa, Bukit Kapar, Bandar Baru Bukit Raja, Pulau Ketam, Kampung Telok Gon, Kampung Pulau Indah, Bukit Kerayong.

Air Selangor head of corporate communications, Elina Baseri said water supply has been fully restored to the other districts, namely Hulu Selangor, Kuala Langat, Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Petaling and Gombak.

The upgrading and maintenance works for the water treatment plant were completed on October 14, but Air Selangor said the duration of the water supply disruption and recovery in the affected areas will vary depending on the distance of consumers’ premises and the water pressure at the distribution system.

Those seeking further information on the status of their water supply can refer to the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or contact the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300.

Inquiries and complaints can also be submitted to the Help Centre via www.airselangor.com and the Air Selangor application.

Real-time data on the percentage of water supply recovery can also be obtained at hentitugas.airselangor.com.

The latest water disruption in the Klang Valley involving 998 areas hit during a dry spell with temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius.