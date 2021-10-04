Myanmar’s lack of cooperation means hard to have junta boss at Asean summit, says foreign minister

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a virtual press conference from Putrajaya, September 1, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Myanmar’s failure to cooperate with a special envoy of the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) will make it difficult to have the country’s junta leader attend an upcoming summit of the group, Malaysia’s foreign minister said today.

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah in a Tweet said he expressed disappointment at a meeting of his Asean counterparts over the non-cooperation of Myanmar’s ruling military council. Myanmar’s top general in April committed to a five-step peace roadmap following its February 1 coup. — Reuters