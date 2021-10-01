TH Plantations appoints Mohamed Zainurin as new CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 ― TH Plantations Bhd (THP) has appointed Mohamed Zainurin Mohamed Zain as its chief executive officer (CEO) effective today.

THP, which is 73.84 per cent-owned by Lembaga Tabung Haji, also announced the appointment of Shahrizal Suhainy as chief financial officer (CFO) effective the same day.

In a statement today, THP said Mohamed Zainurin, 54, was the financial controller of New Britain Palm Oil Ltd, a subsidiary of Sime Darby Plantation Bhd based in Papua New Guinea, and had more than 30 years of management experience in various corporate sectors.

Meanwhile, Shahrizal, 37, was the principal auditor with KPMG Desa Megat & Co and has more than 12 years of experience in auditing and restructuring of companies for various industries.

THP said its board welcomed both Mohamed Zainurin and Shahrizal and hoped that their appointments would propel the company's momentum of its recovery plans.

The board also expressed its appreciation to Muzmi Mohamed, who completed his tenure as CEO of THP on September 30, 2021, for his leadership, commitment and effort in driving THP’s Strategic Recovery Plan, which started in 2018, and turning around THP despite the challenging period.

The group swung to a net profit of RM41.53 million in the first half-year ended June 30, 2021, from a net loss of RM3.37 million in the corresponding period last year, while revenue rose 26.4 per cent year-on-year to RM307.39 million. ― Bernama