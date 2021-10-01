Kedah records increase in flood victims

ALOR SETAR, Oct 1 — The number of flood victims in Kedah increased from 263 people last night to 380 people today and they are being accommodated at 17 relief centres (PPS) in the three flood-affected districts in the state, namely Sik, Baling and Kulim.

Kedah Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Operation head Saifuddin Abdullah said the evacuees in Sik comprised 28 people (six families) who are at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gulau, which was opened last Tuesday, and at SK Sik, which was opened yesterday.

“In Baling, a total of 325 victims from 115 families are evacuated to 14 PPS in the district, while the other PPS is at SK Merbau Pulas in Kulim, which was opened yesterday to accommodate 27 victims, involving 10 families,” he added.

The PPS in Baling are at SK Tunku Putera, SK Siong, SK Bandar, SK Tanjung Pari, SK Bayu, SK Titi Gantung, Dewan Banggol Derom, Maktab Mahmud Baling, SK Malau, SK Parit Panjang, PPS Kampung Padang Kupang, SK Mohd Ariff Abdullah, SK Tembak A and SK Jemerli. — Bernama