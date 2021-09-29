GRS-led Sabah govt to remain intact even if Parliament is dissolved, says CM

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor, who is also GRS chairman, said the cooperation among the parties in the coalition would remain intact and the team spirit would be continued to lead the state government until its term ends in 2025. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 29 — The Sabah government led by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), which was established on September 26 last year following the state election, will not be affected even if Parliament is dissolved to make way for the 15th General Election (GE15).

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor, who is also GRS chairman, said the cooperation among the parties in the coalition would remain intact and the team spirit would be continued to lead the state government until its term ends in 2025.

“Yes, our mandate is for five years and there is no reason why we should not complete our term,” he said when contacted by reporters tonight.

He was responding to queries on whether GRS would continue to rule the state if the federal government decided to hold GE15.

GRS comprises the component parties of Perikatan Nasional (Bersatu, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku, Parti Progresif Sabah and PAS); Barisan Nasional (Umno, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah, MCA, MIC); and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).

On September 26, GRS officially formed the state government after obtaining a simple majority in the 16th Sabah State Election by winning 38 out of 73 state assembly seats. — Bernama