Foreign Ministry: China to contribute additional one million doses of Sinovac vaccine to Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 29 — China will contribute an additional one million doses of CoronaVac Covid-19 (Sinovac) vaccine to Malaysia, on the basis of the deep friendship between the two countries and peoples, said Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra).

In a statement, the ministry said the decision was conveyed by State Councillor and Foreign Affairs Minister of China, Wang Yi, during a telephone conversation with Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah today.

“Earlier, the Chinese Government had in July 2021 donated 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines to help Malaysia’s National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme,” it said.

According to Wisma Putra, Saifuddin has expressed Malaysia’s appreciation to the Chinese Government for this latest contribution.

“Malaysia and China have been working hand in hand since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic,” it added.

The statement said China showed solidarity with Malaysia by donating medical supplies such as face masks, personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators, distributed through government and private channels, besides sending a team of health experts from Guangzhou to share their experiences and best practices in patient and data management.

Meanwhile, it said Malaysia had also contributed US$1 million (RM4.2 million), 18 million pieces of rubber gloves, and 15 tonnes of food items to China during the initial outbreak in Wuhan.

Both governments also signed the Agreement on Cooperation in Vaccine Development and Accessibility and the Memorandum of Understanding on Post Pandemic Cooperation on November 18, 2020 and April 1, 2021 respectively. The Chinese Government has also listed Malaysia as a priority recipient of Chinese made vaccines in October 2020.

“This reflects the shared commitment between Putrajaya and Beijing towards effectively addressing the pandemic and the full recovery of both nations,” the statement said.

Wisma Putra pointed out that the telephone conversation was held to renew both ministers’ working relations and friendship, as well as to share updates and exchange views on current regional and international affairs.

It said both ministers reaffirmed the commitment of both nations towards closer cooperation and enhancing bilateral ties.

Other than building on existing foundations to further deepen and broaden the multifaceted cooperation, it said Malaysia and China will continue to expand bilateral cooperation into new areas, especially in new technology and industries such as digital economy and cyber security, for the mutual benefits of their peoples.

Both ministers also discussed regional and international issues, including the latest developments in the South China Sea, Wisma Putra further said. — Bernama