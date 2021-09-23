Dr Noor Hisham: 13,754 new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia

People queue as they wait to receive their Covid-19 jab at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil September 23, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Another 13,754 new Covid-19 cases have been detected in the country, a slight drop from yesterday’s 14,990.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 2,156,678.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that Selangor topped the list as the state with the most new cases, at 1,985.

States recording cases higher than the 1,000-mark are Johor (1,913), Sarawak (1,766), Sabah (1,629), Kelantan (1,264) and Penang (1,052).

The Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, meanwhile, reported 383 new infections in the same 24-hour period.

