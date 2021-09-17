Flight to Langkawi from Ipoh starts today at 80pc capacity

Passengers boarding the AirAsia flight to Langkawi at the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport in Ipoh September 17, 2021. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Sept 17 — The first flight to Langkawi from Ipoh under the domestic travel bubble took off today with 80 per cent flight load.

Perak Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Zolkafly Harun said that a total of 141 passengers — comprising 115 adults, 23 children and three infants — boarded the AirAsia Airbus A320 flight.

“There will be three flights every week to the island from here. The flight days are on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday,” he told a press conference after visiting the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport here.

Zolkafly said that the maximum capacity of the flight is 180 passengers.

“The next scheduled flights are on September 19 and 22. About 50 per cent of the flight capacity has been booked at the moment for both the flights respectively.

“We hope all tourists will adhere and follow the standard operating procedures. Everyone should be responsible for their own safety,” he added.

Zolkafly also said that all passengers are required to take the Covid-19 test 24 hours before the flight and show a negative test result before boarding to the authorities. Alternatively, they can take the test at the airport in the presence of health officials.

He said those who test positive will be sent to the nearest Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre for treatment.

“The passengers also must make sure they don’t have any close contact with any Covid-19 patient before boarding the flight and for those who are vaccinated, they have to wait until they complete the mandatory 14 days after vaccination before travelling to the island,” he said.