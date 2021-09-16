Report: Gyms can reopen in states under phase two and three of NRP tomorrow, says deputy minister

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ti Lian Ker said his ministry is preparing additional SOPs for gym and sports facility operators and moved to allay any concerns regarding ventilation, which he said had been worked out with the Ministry of Health. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — Gyms can reopen in states currently under Phase 2 and 3 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) tomorrow, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ti Lian Ker said today.

Access, however, will only be granted to the fully vaccinated, while strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) must be enforced such as physical distancing and the wearing of face masks, he added.

“Operators need to be fully vaccinated to open their premises,” Ti was quoted as saying in a report by The Star.

“Gyms are also only open for fully-vaccinated people,” he said, adding that both outdoor and indoor sporting activities would also be allowed to resume.

Ti added that his ministry is preparing additional SOPs for gym and sports facility operators and moved to allay any concerns regarding ventilation, which he said had been worked out with the Ministry of Health.

“There were some initial concerns by the Health Ministry about ventilation issues but this has been resolved,” he added.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Youth and Sports had proposed that sports premises, such as fields and gyms, be allowed to operate.