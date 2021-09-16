Covid-19: Vaccination of Orang Asli intensified to achieve target by October, says minister

Orang Asli receive their Covid-19 jab in Jenjarom July 29, 2021. Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said based on the statistics, out of the 144,180 Orang Asli eligible to receive the vaccine, 77,970 had received the first dose while 50,734, both doses up to yesterday. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

TEMERLOH, Sept 16 — The Rural Development Ministry will intensify Covid-19 vaccination of the Orang Asli for it to be completed by this October.

Its minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said based on the statistics, out of the 144,180 Orang Asli eligible to receive the vaccine, 77,970 had received the first dose while 50,734, both doses up to yesterday.

“Apart from this, 5,790 have received the CanSino vaccine. Efforts are being made to get the rest to be vaccinated soonest possible,” he added after visiting Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Penderas, here, today.

He also said that SK Penderas had now become a Low-Risk Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) for Orang Asli patients in the Kuala Krau parliamentary constituency which showed an increase in cases that some areas had to be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

“We have obtained permission from the Pahang Education Department to use this school (as a PKRC) which can accommodate up to 500 patients. This PKRC started operating yesterday and still stay open until no new cases are reported,” he said.

There were 1,133 Covid-19 positive cases recorded in 10 Orang Asli villages in Kuala Krau, with four deaths reported until last Sunday.

Up to today, 148 patients are being treated at the SK Penderas PKRC and more are expected to be transferred there soon. — Bernama