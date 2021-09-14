Jelutong MP suspended two days in row over motions to replace Speaker

Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon said Jelutung MP RSN Rayer (pic) will be suspended for two days. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — RSN Rayer (Jelutong-PH) has been suspended for two days from Parliament for calling Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon “shameful” in rejecting the motions proposing to replace Datuk Azhar Azizan as the Speaker.

Rashid was called to preside over the Dewan Rakyat at 12.47pm by Azhar, after Opposition MPs asked why the motions to replace the latter were excluded from the order paper without informing federal lawmakers.

Azhar said he was told Rashid rejected the motions and that he was not involved, before directing MPs to ask the latter about the matter during the afternoon session.

However, the Opposition MPs insisted Azhar call up Rashid, to which he finally relented. He then asked the Dewan Rakyat Secretary to get his deputy.

Upon taking over the sitting, Rashid said he received 11 motions from Parti Amanah Negara MPs and two from PKR to replace Azhar but all were rejected ostensibly for not complying with the standing orders.

“I have already answered earlier that I am responsible to the proposer (of the motion). I told the media I already answered. I don’t need to answer everyone.

“Please read every letter I have given to each proposer earlier about the reason it was rejected,” he told the House.

The answer upset Opposition MPs who then demanded Rashid justify the rejections.

Rayer then stood up to accuse Rashid of abuse.

“The Deputy Speaker is misusing his power. This is a shameful act. Shameful!” he said.

This prompted Rashid to demand that Rayer retract the word, followed by another two warnings.

When Rayer refused, Rashid ordered the bailiffs to remove the DAP MP.

“Jelutong (Rayer) will be suspended for two days,” he said, drawing shouts of “Shameful!” from the remaining Opposition lawmakers that continued until Rashid ended the morning session at 1.03pm.

On September 2, Azhar confirmed that his office has received several motions from MPs asking him to vacate his position in this parliamentary meeting.

However, he asserted that he has never denied blocking any motions submitted by the MPs seeking his replacement.

He added that whatever decision that has to be made about these motions has been passed to his deputy, Rashid.