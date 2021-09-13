Penang police chief: Guan Eng has given statement on alleged quarantine breach

Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said Lim Guan Eng, the Air Putih state assemblyman, gave his statement to the police on September 10, after he had completed his self-quarantine. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 13 — Police have recorded a statement from DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng in connection with reports that he had allegedly violated a home-quarantine order by attending the Penang State Legislative Assembly sitting on September 2.

Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said Lim, the Air Putih state assemblyman, gave his statement to the police on September 10, after he had completed his self-quarantine.

“Police are conducting further investigations before finalising the police enquiry paper,” he said when contacted today.

Police classified the case under police enquiry paper after receiving three reports on the issue, and they have also recorded statements from three other individuals.

On September 8, Penang Gerakan Youth spokesman Mohd Aswaad Jaafaf lodged a police report against Lim for allegedly violating home quarantine regulations after Lim’s lawyer Gobind Singh Deo told the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court hearing the former Penang chief minister’s undersea tunnel project corruption case that his client had been ordered to undergo home quarantine from September 1 to 10 for being a close contact of a Covid-19 positive case.

However, Lim denied having violated the quarantine order, saying he was only told of the need to self-quarantine on September 2 after attending the state assembly sitting. — Bernama