Sarawak constantly monitoring need to ease Covid SOPs, says chief minister

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg confirmed the 14-day quarantine is still in effect for now. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SRI AMAN, Sept 11 — The Sarawak government will constantly monitor the need to ease the state’s Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP), said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the monitoring also involved the mandatory 14-day quarantine order for those entering the state.

“Currently (the 14-day mandatory quarantine) is still in effect. We are still monitoring the situation,” he told a press conference after conducting a working visit to Sri Aman today.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said the state government would also consider opening more economic sectors.

“We need to look at the immunisation programme, if it is complete, of course the community immunity against Covid will also increase, so we can open up economic sectors.

“We have to live with Covid, despite the high infection rate in Sarawak, 99 per cent of positive cases are asymptomatic. This shows that we are heading towards the endemic stage,” he said. — Bernama