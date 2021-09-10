DOE says proponents of Penang South Reclamation project must submit new EIA report

Fishing boats are seen during a protest against the proposed Penang South Reclamation project near Esplanade November 4, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 10 — The proponents of the Penang South Reclamation (PSR) project must submit a new environmental impact assessment (EIA) report if they want the proposed project to proceed.

Department of Environment (DOE) director-general Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar said, the new EIA report must be submitted and processed as required under Section 34A of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 (Act 127).

“The Appeals Board had convened from September 6 to 8 to hear the preliminary objection filed by Zakaria Ismail against the DOE director-general’s decision in approving the EIA report for the Proposed Reclamation and Dredging Works for Penang South Reclamation on June 25, 2019.

“The board, after hearing and scrutinising the documents and arguments put forward by the appellant and respondent, and with the powers provided under the Environmental Quality Regulations (Board of Appeal) 2003, had allowed the preliminary objection by the appellant,” he said in a statement today.

As such, he said the EIA report approved by the DOE on June 25, was set aside.

Wan Abdul Latiff said the DOE respected the decision by the Appeals Board regarding the case and the project proponents have already been informed about the matter.

“If the proponents still want to continue with the proposed development project, a new EIA report must be submitted for it to be processed in accordance with Section 34A of the Environmental Act 1974 (Akta 127),” he said.

Last Wednesday, three members of the DOE Appeals Board led by Sessions Court judge Rozina Ayob set aside the EIA approval for the project. Two other members of the board are Prof Datuk Mazlin Mokhtar and Associate Professor Ramdzani Abdullah.

The PSR project covering 17sq km involves the development of three man-made islands covering an area of 1,700 hectares in the waters of Permatang Damar Laut, near Bayan Lepas. which was introduced as a funding module of the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP) worth about RM46 billion. — Bernama