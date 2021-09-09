Penang police chief says cops to call up Guan Eng over alleged quarantine breach

State police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the Bagan MP would be summoned to have his statement recorded after the home quarantine period ended tomorrow. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 9 — Penang police will call up DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng over alleged violation of the self-quarantine order.

State police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the Bagan MP would be summoned to have his statement recorded after the home quarantine period ended tomorrow.

“The investigation into the case is under the Police Inquiry Paper and so far, the police have received three reports over the matter. We have recorded statements from the three individuals who lodged the reports.

“The police have also recorded statements from the state assembly secretary and the Ministry of Health today,” he said when contacted.

Yesterday, Penang Gerakan Youth had lodged a police report against Lim for allegedly attending the Penang state assembly sitting when he was supposed to self-quarantine at home.

Meanwhile, Lim in a statement denied that he breached the self-quarantine order.

Lim said he was informed by health officials on September 2 that he had come into a possible close contact with a Covid-19 positive patient on the day before.

“I was only told on September 2 after attending the Penang assembly meeting,” he said.

Lim added that he received official instructions from the Health Ministry on September 6, to quarantine himself at home from September 1 to 10 and was required to wear the pink wristband. — Bernama