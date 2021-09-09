MB says 150,000 Malaysians who registered for Covid-19 vaccination in Johor got jabbed in Singapore

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad with Johor Health director Datuk Aman Rabu (2nd left) during the handover of medical equipment at Hospital Permai in Johor Baru, September 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Sept 9 — About 150,000 Malaysians who are registered for the Covid-19 vaccination in Johor, have been vaccinated in Singapore, but their data has not been updated on the MySejahtera application, said Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

The state government, he said, would identify the individuals concerned to update the state’s vaccination data to be able to get a more accurate vaccination rate of the state.

“We will identify the individuals who have completed the vaccine and the type of vaccine they received,” he told reporters after handing over donation of medical equipment to the Johor Health Department at Permai Hospital, here today.

On the low vaccination rate in the state, he said one of the factors was on problems faced by private general practitioners (GPs) to complete information, including on lot numbers of the vaccine, in MySejahtera.

On Johor’s preparation to move to Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan, he said the state government was now focusing on improving the quality and level of public health services in the state in ensuring Covid-19 patients received proper treatment.

“The state government’s focus in moving to the next phase is to ensure that the health facilities are adequate.

“We know (Covid-19) cases continue to increase in Johor and it is largely contributed by industry clusters as the sector conducts bi-weekly tests. As such, we need to ensure that when moving to the Second Phase of the National Recovery Plan, we have enough facilities, especially to treat Covid-19 patients in categories three, four and five,” he added.

At the event, he handed over contributions from the Mentri Besar’s Office and Yayasan Raja Zarith Sofiah Negeri Johor, worth RM300,000, including medical equipment such as an electrocardiogram (ECG) machine, vital sign monitor and video laryngoscope, to Kota Tinggi Hospital, Hospital Temenggong Seri Maharaja Tun Ibrahim Kulai, Pontian Hospital, Mersing Hospital and Tangkak Hospital.

Johor recorded 1,867 new cases yesterday, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state to 155,500 cases with 2,390 deaths. — Bernama