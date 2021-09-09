Malaysian-owned Battersea Power Station to open on Sept 20

A general view shows Battersea power station in London on February 26, 2012. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — The Battersea Power Station in London, which is wholly-owned by Malaysian consortium Battersea Project Holding Company Ltd (BPHC), will be one of the two new Tube stations making up the Northern Line Extension to open to the public on Sept 20, 2021.

BPHC is jointly owned by the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) (20 per cent), Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) through Sime Darby Property Bhd (40 per cent), and SP Setia Bhd (40 per cent).

According to a statement by BPHC via SP Setia, the Battersea Power Station and Nine Elms, which will be the first new stations on the Northern line in 80 years, will improve connectivity between the two areas and the rest of London.

“The Northern Line Extension is the first major Tube extension this century and is supporting around 25,000 new jobs and more than 20,000 new homes.

“It will also boost the United Kingdom’s economy and support around 1,000 jobs,” it said.

The area is expected to become one of London’s top destinations and attract about 40 million people per annum.

“The Northern Line Extension is a gamechanger for this area of London and an extremely significant milestone in the regeneration of Battersea Power Station, which is soon to be one of the most well-connected developments in the capital.

“We look forward to welcoming further visitors to the thriving riverside neighbourhood we are creating once the new Battersea Power Station underground station is open,” said Battersea Power Station Development Company chief executive officer Simon Murphy.

The Battersea Power Station mixed-development project consists of retail, offices and residential units, complemented by the all-new Zone 1 London Underground station on the Northern Line and the Thames Clippers River Bus.

The building will feature a glass chimney lift, which will offer visitors a 360-degree view of London’s skyline. — Bernama