Body of missing autistic child found in Gopeng mining pool

IPOH, Sept 7 — The six-year-old autistic boy who was reported missing from his home at Lorong Jaya, Taman Kinta Baru, Gopeng near here yesterday, was found drowned in a mining pool, 80 meters from the house, today.

Kampar police chief Supt Hasron Nazri Hashim said the body of Muhammad Fayyadh Ukasyah Abdul Wahid was found by the search and rescue team at 9.45am.

“Initial investigation found no foul play in his death.

“The body has been identified by the family and has been taken to Kampar Hospital for post mortem. The case is classified as sudden death,” he said in a statement here.

Earlier, it was reported that the mother of the non-verbal autistic boy realised that he was missing from their house at 6.30pm.

He was last seen wearing a green BoBoiBoy t-shirt and disposable diaper. — Bernama