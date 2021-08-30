Table confidence vote in Parliament for legitimacy’s sake, PKR MP Fahmi Fadzil tells PM Ismail Sabri

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrives at Parliament, Kuala Lumpur July 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil hopes Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will conduct a confidence vote in the Dewan Rakyat when it resumes even if their peers do not press the issue.

The Opposition lawmaker said doing so would lay to rest possible questions about the Umno vice-president’s legitimacy to head the government, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

“When Ismail Sabri continues with the motion of confidence vote, it can set aside the issue of legitimacy and that is the step that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin should have done first, but he did not. So the issue plagued his administration.

“In order to prevent Ismail Sabri from getting the same bad luck, it is appropriate for Ismail Sabri to follow the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s order to bring the motion of confidence to the Dewan Rakyat,” Fahmi was quoted as saying.

Ismail Sabri’s predecessor, Muhyiddin, had promised to table a confidence vote on September 7, but resigned from office after conceding he did not have the majority support before he could prove it in Parliament.

Prior to appointing Ismail Sabri as the new PM, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong emphasised that Muhyiddin’s successor should hold a confidence vote in Parliament as soon as possible as a show of legitimacy.

Other Opposition MPs have so far shown no desire to press the confidence vote.

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is still Langkawi MP, said last week that a confidence vote now was not suitable as the country has bigger issues to deal with.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and his father and Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang have both also expressed a similar view, calling all lawmakers to focus on steering the country out of the Covid-19 crisis.