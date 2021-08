Kimanis MP Datuk Mohamad Alamin is seen at Umno's headquarters in Kuala Lumpur August 17, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Kimanis MP Datuk Mohamad Alamin, who has been appointed the new deputy education minister, has contracted Covid-19.

The Sabahan told national news agency Bernama that he is currently being treated here but will not be able to attend the oath-taking ceremony at Istana Negara this afternoon.

“Please ask everyone to pray for my recovery, Inshaallah,” he was quoted as saying.

The news wire did not disclose where Mohamad is being treated.

MORE TO COME