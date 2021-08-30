Health officer: 30 Covid-positive cases from active case detection at Sibu shopping centre

Swab samples to test for Covid-19 are pictured at Dewan Desa Temuan in Kota Damansara January 29, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SIBU, Aug 30 — An active case detection (ACD) at a shopping centre here on last Saturday resulted in 30 people testing positive for Covid-19 out of 598 individuals swabbed, said Sibu Divisional Health Officer Dr Teh Jo Hun.

“Out of the 598 (individuals) swabbed, the RTK-Antigen test resulted in 30 of them testing positive (for Covid-19),” he told The Borneo Post on Sunday.

He added that the screening involved the shopping centre employees as well as members of the public.

Dr Teh also reminded them to avoid social contact with anyone, including family members.

Meanwhile, Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee revealed that the number of Covid-19 cases in Sibu had surged to 665 cases in week 34 from 214 cases in week 33.

He said that there was an increase of 68 per cent, which primarily stemmed from family and workplace infections.

Sibu recorded 157 positive cases on yesterday.

Out of the 157 cases, 98 were detected in Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) areas and 59 cases in Sibu Rural District Council Areas (SRDC), said SMC chairman Clarence Ting in a Facebook post yesterday.

“Generally, the positive cases are all over. But areas of concern are 27 cases at Permai (sic) growing number of cases daily.

“Those who are in this area, please take precautions. 12 cases at Kpg Dato (sic) number is growing (sic),” Ting said. — Borneo Post